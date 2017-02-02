News Agencies Feed
Lebanon expects to start oil production in 2018, president Aoun says

Lebanon expects to start oil production in 2018 and will deposit the resulting revenues into a sovereign wealth fund, President Michel Aoun said on Jan. 31.

“Everything that is extracted will be for the Lebanese people,” he said during a"...

Lebanon expects to start oil production in 2018, president Aoun says

Oil revenues to be placed in sovereign fund

Bidding for Lebanon’s offshore oil blocks will be transparent and oil revenues will be deposited in a sovereign wealth fund, President Michel Aoun said Tuesday. “The oil and gas blocks will be subject to transparent and openly monitored"...

Donald Trump blames airport chaos caused by 'Muslim ban' on Delta computers and 'liberal tears'

Donald Trump has blamed a Delta computer outage and "the tears of Senator Schumer" for problems at airports after a ban on Muslims travelling to the US went into place.


Claiming that only a few people were hit by the issues, and that "all is going well with very few problems", the new President appeared to dismiss the huge protests that had greeted the signing of the Executive Order.


"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for...

Beirut judge orders controversial landfill to be shut down

In a move applauded by activists, a judge Tuesday ordered the controversial Costa Brava landfill to shut down within four months.

Hasan Hamdan, a judge for urgent matters, gave his final decision on the matter after several postponements, a judicial source confirmed to The Daily Star.

The four-month period was given to allow time for those concerned"......

Lebanese, Palestinian meeting broaches situation in Ain el Helwe

A Lebanese-Palestinian security meeting was held at noon on Wednesday between the head of the Army Intelligence branch in South Lebanon, General Khodr Hammoud, and the Palestinian High Security Committee chaired by Palestinian National Security Commander, General Sobhi Abu Arab.


The meeting touched on the situation in Ain el Helwe, especially in light of the recent security incidents. Both sides also broached and the items of the security document which had been...

New study finds child marriage rising among most vulnerable Syrian refugees

An alarming rise in child marriages has been seen among the most vulnerable Syrian refugee populations in Lebanon, according to a newly completed survey conducted by UNFPA, the American University of Beirut and Sawa for Development and Aid.

The survey covered some 2,400 refugee women and girls living in Western Bekaa, and found that"...

