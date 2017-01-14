Renewable energy in 2020 will represent 12 percent of Lebanon’s total electricity production and this will lead to a drop in the oil bill, said Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil. “In 2020, 12 percent of Lebanon’s total power consumption will come from renewable energy which is equivalent to 767 Kilotons (Ktoe),” he told the audience during the launch of the National Renewable"......Continue Reading
Closed meeting between Aoun, Emir of Qatar: Lebanon has entered new phase after president elections
A broad meeting kicked off on Wednesday before noon between the Lebanese and Qatari delegations followed by a closed meeting between President Michel Aoun and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, NNA field reporter said.
The Emir expressed his happiness over President Aoun's visit to Doha.
"Lebanon has entered a new phase after electing the president," the Emir said, hoping that this visit would be followed by mutual visits between both...
Lebanon first to return looted Syria artifacts
Trafficked archaeological objects intercepted by security forces have filled warehouses in Beirut as conflicts in Syria and Iraq have raged on. Now those same storage rooms lie empty as Lebanon became the first country in the region to repatriate the looted artifacts to their countries of origin.
According to the Lebanese Directorate"...
Finance Minister: Positive ambience for budget endorsement
Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil pointed, on Saturday, to a positive atmosphere for endorsing the annual budget.
Speaking at the general forum organized by Amal Movement Bureau for Municipal Affairs in Mseileh, Khalil
considered that "we are before a historical opportunity to revive State institutions, especially in light of the prevailing political and financial atmosphere in the country."
Khalil also disclosed that the allocations by the Municipal...
Lebanon mending ties with Gulf states
The trip, which began on Monday in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, is the first international visit that Aoun has made since his term began in October. Beirut and Riyadh's relationship soured last year when Lebanon failed to condemn Iranian protesters at Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran. Lebanon's move to back President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, while Saudi Arabia supports the opposition, has"...
Kanaan: LF, FPM understanding strategic
Deputy Ibrahim Kanaan said on Sunday that the understanding between the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) was strategic and consecrated partnership and Charter.
"It has been proven that this understanding was not seasonal but strategic and allotted a new equation on the Christian level," Change and Reform secretary Kanaan told Voice of Lebanon radio station.
"On a national level, this agreement also proved to be a true partnership...