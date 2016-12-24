Lebanon’s parliament green-lights new cabinet lineup
Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday approved a new cabinet lineup headed by Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.
The new government reportedly won the approval of 87 out of 92 lawmakers who attended the vote session.
In mid-December, Hariri proposed a 30-member cabinet lineup that included representatives from the country’s main political"...
New Year brings hope for the Lebanese
Perhaps it has been like a midsummer night’s dream coming true for the Lebanese. Bedeviled for more than two years by a presidential vacuum, “a corrupt and failed” government and dysfunctional state institutions, 2016 is ending on a"...
Lebanon finally has a functioning government. Hariri’s cabinet gets 87 out of 92 votes
Lebanon’s new prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, won the parliaments vote of confidence for his government following a vote on Wednesday, with 87 deputies voting in favour out of the 92 that attended.
Four MPs voted against. The only abstention came by way of Emad al-Hout, the sole deputy for the Jamaa Islamiyya party, which is seen as Lebanon’s branch of the"...
