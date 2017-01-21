Prime Minister Saad Hariri met on Friday with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Emmanuel Bonne, who conveyed to his host France's support for the country.
"I visited PM Hariri to convey to him France's support. We wish full success for President of the republic Michel Aoun and for the Lebanese government," Bonne told reporters at the Grand Serail.
"We...
Merehbi meets delegation of Qatari Red Crescent mission in Beirut: we are ready to help, open to suggestions
A delegation of the Qatari Red Crescent mission in Lebanon visited on Wednesday the Minister of State for displaced, Moein Merehbi, wih tals touching on the Syrian refugees' situation and the working mechanism set to coordinate and cooperate in the provision of relief and medical services, for the sake of both the refugees and their host community.
Minister Merehbi praised "the great efforts exerted by the Qatari Red Crescent in Lebanon since the start of the Syrian...
Judge Orders One-Week Reopening of Costa Brava Landfill
Urgent Matters Judge of Baabda Hassan Hamdan on Monday ordered a temporary reopening of the controversial Costa Brava garbage landfill.
The landfill will be permanently closed on Tuesday, January 24, pending a final verdict in the case, the judge said in his ruling.
Hamdan"...
How a landfill poses danger to Beirut flights
On Jan. 11, Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan ordered the temporary closure of the Costa Brava landfill located only 167 meters (0.1 mile) from Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut. The landfill could lead to possible aviation accidents because of the seagulls attracted to the waste.
The Costa Brava landfill has been temporarily closed as the operator of the landfill,"......
Lebanese President: Israel exploits world’s preoccupation to steal Palestinians rights
Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun accused Israel of exploiting the world’s preoccupation with the region’s crises and the failure of peace efforts to continue stealing the Palestinian rights, infringing on the sovereignty of its neighbours, and imposing a fait accompli.
Aoun who was speaking in Beirut during a meeting"...
Hariri unveils crisis response plan
The government unveiled a three-year crisis response plan for Lebanon with a call for $2.8 billion in aid to support the country Thursday, alongside international partners. The funds under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan 2017-2020 will help the country mitigate the fallout from the Syrian refugee crisis, and will be invested in the country’s ailing infrastructure.
"...