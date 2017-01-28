The National News Agency (NNA) and Jeita Grotto won the awards of the best News Agency concerned with tourism and the best tourism attraction for 2016 respectively, head of the Arab Center for Tourism Media Hussein Al-Manaii announced during a celebration organized by the Center at Dar Al-Baida Grand Hotel
It is to note that the names of the winners...
Lebanon to auction energy rights in area contested by Israel
Lebanon wants to auction energy rights to areas in the Mediterranean Sea contested by neighboring Israel and will invite more companies to qualify for bidding next month.
The new bidders can apply Feb. 2 to March 31, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil told reporters at his office in Beirut. The ministry will select license winners by"...
Lebanon claims to expose 5-strong Israeli spy cell
Lebanese security officials said Wednesday they had apprehended an Israeli spy cell operating in the country.The cell was comprised of five people, according to an official announcement by the country’s General Security Directorate. Two were Lebanese, one was a Palestinian refugee and two more were Nepalese women, it said.
Lebanese"...
Al Sarraf promises to do his best to approve salary scale
National Defense Minister Yaacoub Al-Sarraf said that the need of the Army members to the salary scale, promising every military person that he will do his best to endorse it.
Sarraf's words came during his visit on Saturday to Akkar Awkaf Department where the head of the department Sheikh Malek Jdideh and a number of dignitaries welcomed him.
Jdideh praised the qualities of the minister and his keenness on the state, describing Sarraf's visit as "important"....
Storm 'Perla' forces road closures across Lebanon
Lebanon’s stormy weather Saturday caused several mountain towns to be blocked, leaving motorists stranded as casualties and material damage were recorded across the country.
Severe blizzards left mountain roads covered with a thick layer of snow, while trees were uprooted across Lebanon.
North"...
Syrian refugees in Lebanon slam Trump ban
Shivering in their makeshift homes in camps in eastern Lebanon, Syrian refugees ask what they have done to deserve being barred from the United States.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping new executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries, including"...
Gharib: Sectarian system failed to build a State, yet still seeking to reproduce itself through parliamentary electoral law
Lebanese Communist Party Secretary General, Hanna Gharib, deemed on Saturday that "the current sectarian system has failed to build a State, yet is still seeking its re-election through a law measured according to the country’s sect princes and money whales."
Speaking at a forum organized by the Party in Nabatieh in commemoration of one of the most prominent leaders of the Lebanese National Resistance Front, Martyr Kassim Badran, Gharib considered that "an...