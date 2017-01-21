Merehbi meets delegation of Qatari Red Crescent mission in Beirut: we are ready to help, open to suggestions

A delegation of the Qatari Red Crescent mission in Lebanon visited on Wednesday the Minister of State for displaced, Moein Merehbi, wih tals touching on the Syrian refugees' situation and the working mechanism set to coordinate and cooperate in the provision of relief and medical services, for the sake of both the refugees and their host community.





Minister Merehbi praised "the great efforts exerted by the Qatari Red Crescent in Lebanon since the start of the Syrian...