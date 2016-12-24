Lebanon finally has a functioning government. Hariri’s cabinet gets 87 out of 92 votes

Lebanon’s new prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, won the parliaments vote of confidence for his government following a vote on Wednesday, with 87 deputies voting in favour out of the 92 that attended.

Four MPs voted against. The only abstention came by way of Emad al-Hout, the sole deputy for the Jamaa Islamiyya party, which is seen as Lebanon’s branch of the"...