Lebanese security officials said Wednesday they had apprehended an Israeli spy cell operating in the country.The cell was comprised of five people, according to an official announcement by the country’s General Security Directorate. Two were Lebanese, one was a Palestinian refugee"... Continue Reading
It is official, Imad Kreidieh is Lebanon’s new OGERO chief
Lebanon President Michel Aoun signed a decree on Tuesday appointing Imad Kreidieh as the director-general of OGERO telecom authority, replacing Abdul Menhem Youssef , National News Agency reported.
This development comes after the cabinet appointed in early January two successors to Youssef —"...
Army Arrests Suspect in Wadi Khaled, Seizes Arms, Ammunition
A suspect was arrested Sunday in the Akkar border region of Wadi Khaled, hours after security forces arrested a would-be suicide bomber at the Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra district.
“Following surveillance, an army force raided this morning the house of a suspect in the Akkar region of Wadi Khaled, where he was arrested,”"...
Hizbullah, Mustaqbal, FPM and AMAL Hold Electoral Law Meeting in Baabda
A four-party meeting was held Wednesday at the Baabda Palace to discuss the issue of the stalled electoral law.
The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the AMAL Movement, Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Hizbullah MP Ali Fayyad and Prime Minister Saad Hariri's aide Nader Hariri."...
The Lebanese want answers from their telecommunications minister over unfair mobile companies
Following boycotts of the Lebanon’s two major telecommunications companies earlier this month, it seems that the Lebanese are still angry about mobile services and costs.
#AQuestionForTheCommunicationsMinister trended overnight on Tuesday as Twitter users demanded answers from Jamal al-Jarrah, Minister for Telecommunications.
France is confident Saudi Arabia will restore the multi billion military aid package for Lebanon
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Tuesday he was confident that a Saudi-funded military aid package for Lebanon would be restored.
On a visit to Riyadh where he is to meet senior Saudi officials, Ayrault said the package was needed to help bring stability to Lebanon.
“It’s"...
Etihad Airways expands Boeing 787 network in the Levant and Far East
Etihad Airways today unveiled plans for the deployment of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to key Levant and Far East markets in 2017.
With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, they will gradually be introduced on a number of routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub beginning March 1.
The 299-seat Dreamliners will be deployed"......