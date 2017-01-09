The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.
‘Turn off your phone line’ trends as the Lebanese protest against high mobile tariffs
The hashtag “turn off your phone line” has been trending in Lebanon this morning as a nationwide boycott of the country’s two phone operators begins.
The campaign aims to target the local Alfa and MTC Touch networks in protest against ...
Lebanon's parliament has overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri with a vote of confidence. A new 30-member national unity Cabinet comprised of most of the country's political groups was announced in December, nearly two months after a president was elected.
Hariri vowed that his top priority"...
AURAK and UAE Space Agency Sign Partnership Agreement
A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen, dean of the School of Engineering and director of RAK Research and Innovation Center, and Dr. Abdul-Halim Jallad,"......
Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister begins an official visit to Beirut
Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister, Kinatro Sonora, arrived Sunday evening at Beirut International Airport, heading a delegation, on an official visit that will last until tomorrow.
The Japanese official will be meeting with President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun; House Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, congratulating them over the new mandate and government formation. Talks will also center on issues of mutual interest to both countries....
Civil Movement Observatory calls for reforms in mobile phone sector
Civil Movement Observatory activists addressed on Sunday a message to Telecommunications Minister, Jamal Jarrah, calling for reforms in the mobile phone sector in Lebanon.
Noting that the activists did not attribute the political responsibility of this file to the newly appointed Minister, nor to his political party, they deplored Lebanese people sufferings’ in this regard, criticizing the performance of the companies and the expenses of phone calls, “which...
Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.
In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate"...