Bidding for Lebanon’s offshore oil blocks will be transparent and oil revenues will be deposited in a sovereign wealth fund, President Michel Aoun said Tuesday. “The oil and gas blocks will be subject to transparent and openly monitored tenders,” Aoun said, according to a statement released"......Continue Reading
Donald Trump blames airport chaos caused by 'Muslim ban' on Delta computers and 'liberal tears'
Donald Trump has blamed a Delta computer outage and "the tears of Senator Schumer" for problems at airports after a ban on Muslims travelling to the US went into place.
Claiming that only a few people were hit by the issues, and that "all is going well with very few problems", the new President appeared to dismiss the huge protests that had greeted the signing of the Executive Order.
"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for...
Lebanon FM Gebran Bassil visits AGBU Demirdjian Center
Gebran Bassil, Lebanon’s minister of foreign affairs and emigrants, visited the AGBU Demirdjian Center, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Lebanon. AGBU President Berge Setrakian, AGBU Lebanon District Committee chairman Gerard Tufenkjian and other AGBU members welcomed"...
Gebran Bassil, Lebanon’s minister of foreign affairs and emigrants, visited the AGBU Demirdjian Center, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Lebanon.
AGBU President Berge Setrakian, AGBU Lebanon District Committee chairman Gerard Tufenkjian and other AGBU members welcomed"...
Beirut gamers set their sights on millions
In the heart of a southern suburb of Beirut, a sweaty young man screams bloody murder at his friend, “kill him, to the right, get him.” But in a country not unused to running street battles, the 20-year-old is today fighting a different kind of conflict. Just near ...
Hariri declares his mobile and fixed assets
Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited today the Constitutional Council's headquarters in Hadath and submitted to its president Issam Suleiman a declaration of his assets.
He said: "I submitted to the Constitutional Council a declaration of assets. This shows that the system in Lebanon is working. This is my constitutional duty, and I will do everything requested from me as a Prime minister. President Michel Aoun and I will work to preserve transparency."
...
Trump Travel Ban Angers LA's Iranian Community, Disrupts Hizbullah Financing
Members of California's large Iranian-American community expressed shock and disbelief on Monday at President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying it would tear families apart and tarnish America's image abroad, but would also help stop financing for Hizbullah party.
"It's affecting everybody from the community because everybody has"...
Beirut gamers set their sights on millions
In the heart of a southern suburb of Beirut, a sweaty young man screams bloody murder at his friend, “kill him, to the right, get him.” But in a country not unused to running street battles, the 20-year-old is today fighting a different kind of conflict. Just near ...