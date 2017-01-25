Army Arrests Suspect in Wadi Khaled, Seizes Arms, Ammunition

A suspect was arrested Sunday in the Akkar border region of Wadi Khaled, hours after security forces arrested a would-be suicide bomber at the Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra district.

“Following surveillance, an army force raided this morning the house of a suspect in the Akkar region of Wadi Khaled, where he was arrested,”"...